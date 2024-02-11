11 pictures as Southsea Model Village reopens after vandal damage

Southsea Model Village welcomed visitors back for a new season on Saturday, February 10, ahead of the half-term holiday. It comes after vandals broke in and attacked the model village - in Eastney Esplanade - in December, causing damage estimated to cost around £1,000.

Several of the intricate scale models and the Hollywood-style "Southsea Model Village" sign were broken. Mark Wilson, who runs the popular site, thanked volunteers including Dave, Theresa, Mick, Graham. He also told The News that the parents of one of the culprits came forward and contributed £500 towards the cost of repairs.

Mark said: "It costs a fortune to buy dolls house windows - so one of my volunteers made everything for us. He made 34 windows and cemented in one of the turrets that [the vandals] ripped off one of the buildings.

"One of the boys' mums came down and her dad brought down £500 to pay for the damages - which was fantastic. They stopped his Christmas and birthday money and put it towards that. It helped a lot after a struggling year last year."

The attraction will remain open throughout the spring and summer with events including falconry, Silly Scott, and the Lovely Bubbly Bubble Show. You can follow the latest updates on the Southsea Model Village Facebook page.

Southsea Model Village Picture: Keith Woodland

Visitors to the Model Village. Picture: Keith Woodland

Adele, 6 toys to complete the quiz at Southsea Model Village Picture: Keith Woodland

Mick Bright puts Thomas the Tank engine back on the rails. Picture: Keith Woodland