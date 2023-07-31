News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

11 pictures from Totally Tributes event at Port Solent

Sizzling summer sounds returned to Port Solent at the weekend when ‘Totally Tributes’ took to the stage at the venue’s latest free music event.
By Kelly Brown
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

Crowds danced along to songs performed by tribute acts Pop Up Bowie, Abba Fever and RU40 take to the outdoor stage on Saturday (July 29) as part of Port Solent’s super successful Summer Mix Tape programme of free events at the popular waterside leisure destination.

For more information on Port Solent’s forthcoming events visit www.portsolent.com

The crowd at the Totally Tributes show at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

1. Totally Tributes

The crowd at the Totally Tributes show at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
UB40 tribute 'RU40' on stage at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

2. Totally Tributes

UB40 tribute 'RU40' on stage at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
The crowd at the Totally Tributes show at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

3. Totally Tributes

The crowd at the Totally Tributes show at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
The crowd at the Totally Tributes show at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

4. Totally Tributes

The crowd at the Totally Tributes show at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Port Solent