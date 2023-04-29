Confession time – this reporter used to live in Southampton.
Admittedly, it was only for three years (and I have since lived in Portsmouth for six) – but this does at least make me qualified to compare the two cities.
It is thanks to this experience that I can now confidently say Portsmouth is a significantly better place to live. Here are 12 reasons why this is factually true.
1. Shopping
Comparing Gunwharf Quays to West Quay is like comparing a Ferrari to a Smart car. Photo: Shaun Roster
2. Heritage
While Southampton's Bargate is practically all that's left of their city's history, Portsmouth has the entirety of Old Portsmouth to look back on, with even more rich history at places like the Historic Dockyard. Photo: Sam Stephenson
3. Museums
Portsmouth's museums are so top-notch that they can even attract TV royalty like Ross Kemp, pictured here at the Mary Rose museum with Dr Alex Hildred. Photo: Andrew Matthews
4. Seafront
In Southsea, beachgoers can enjoy gorgeous beaches, fun at Blue Reef Aquarium, both Clarence and South Parade piers, and a picnic along Southsea Common. In Southampton, the seafront is a port from the River Itchen to Redbridge, followed by marshes. Photo: Habibur Rahman