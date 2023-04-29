News you can trust since 1877
11 reasons why Portsmouth is a better place to live than Southampton

Confession time – this reporter used to live in Southampton.

By David George
Published 29th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST

Admittedly, it was only for three years (and I have since lived in Portsmouth for six) – but this does at least make me qualified to compare the two cities.

It is thanks to this experience that I can now confidently say Portsmouth is a significantly better place to live. Here are 12 reasons why this is factually true.

Comparing Gunwharf Quays to West Quay is like comparing a Ferrari to a Smart car.

1. Shopping

Comparing Gunwharf Quays to West Quay is like comparing a Ferrari to a Smart car. Photo: Shaun Roster

While Southampton's Bargate is practically all that's left of their city's history, Portsmouth has the entirety of Old Portsmouth to look back on, with even more rich history at places like the Historic Dockyard.

2. Heritage

While Southampton's Bargate is practically all that's left of their city's history, Portsmouth has the entirety of Old Portsmouth to look back on, with even more rich history at places like the Historic Dockyard. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Portsmouth's museums are so top-notch that they can even attract TV royalty like Ross Kemp, pictured here at the Mary Rose museum with Dr Alex Hildred.

3. Museums

Portsmouth's museums are so top-notch that they can even attract TV royalty like Ross Kemp, pictured here at the Mary Rose museum with Dr Alex Hildred. Photo: Andrew Matthews

In Southsea, beachgoers can enjoy gorgeous beaches, fun at Blue Reef Aquarium, both Clarence and South Parade piers, and a picnic along Southsea Common. In Southampton, the seafront is a port from the River Itchen to Redbridge, followed by marshes.

4. Seafront

In Southsea, beachgoers can enjoy gorgeous beaches, fun at Blue Reef Aquarium, both Clarence and South Parade piers, and a picnic along Southsea Common. In Southampton, the seafront is a port from the River Itchen to Redbridge, followed by marshes. Photo: Habibur Rahman

