Southsea Common was awash with rainbows, from giant flags waving in the air to stickers and badges adorning people’s clothing.

It was the first pride event to be held in person since the Covid outbreak began.

The News attended Portsmouth Pride and there are our best photos from yesterday.

Make sure to click through all of the pages.

1. Portsmouth Pride Luc Deschanel and Andrew McDougall, right. Portsmouth Pride, Southsea Common. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-18) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth Pride From left, Susan Bryant, Billy Bean, Adam Turner and Freddie Willoughby. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-27) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth Pride PCSO at work at Portsmouth Pride in Southsea Common. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-26) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth Pride Monty Wicks at Portsmouth Pride, Southsea Common. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-20) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales