12 pictures from Party in the Park in Gosport's Walpole Park

Crowds flocked to a free Party in the Park in Gosport this weekend as part of the town’s ‘Arts in the Park’ events
By Kelly Brown
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

Music, craft stalls, fun fairs rides, bubbleman, Punch & Judy, go-karts, bouncy castles and food vendors and drink stalls filled Walpole Park much to the delight of local families who enjoyed this weekend’s event.

Future ‘Arts in the Park’ events include a free-entry Gosport Sunset Festival which runs from September 1 to 3 on Walpole Park, celebrating street food, music, wellbeing and culture. More than 30 music acts are due to perform, and there will be a special focus on the borough's unique heritage.

For more see Gosport Borough Council’s ‘Celebrate Gosport what's on guide’.

Damian Jay - 'The Bubbleer' - providing a monster bubble show Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

1. Party in the Park

Damian Jay - 'The Bubbleer' - providing a monster bubble show Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Families enjoyed the very popular Party in the Park in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

2. Party in the Park

Families enjoyed the very popular Party in the Park in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Enjoying the rides at the Party in the Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

3. Party in the Park

Enjoying the rides at the Party in the Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

The traditional Punch & Judy show kept the audience riveted. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

4. Party in the Park

The traditional Punch & Judy show kept the audience riveted. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723) Photo: Mike Cooter

