12 pictures from Party in the Park in Gosport's Walpole Park
Music, craft stalls, fun fairs rides, bubbleman, Punch & Judy, go-karts, bouncy castles and food vendors and drink stalls filled Walpole Park much to the delight of local families who enjoyed this weekend’s event.
Future ‘Arts in the Park’ events include a free-entry Gosport Sunset Festival which runs from September 1 to 3 on Walpole Park, celebrating street food, music, wellbeing and culture. More than 30 music acts are due to perform, and there will be a special focus on the borough's unique heritage.
For more see Gosport Borough Council’s ‘Celebrate Gosport what's on guide’.