12 pictures of great family fun from the PO6 Super Summer Party

Fantastic family fun was had in Paulsgrove this weekend thanks to the PO6 Super Summer Party.
By Kelly Brown
Published 4th Sep 2023, 23:17 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 23:18 BST

Portsmouth City Council hosting the free event at Hillside and Wymering Centre on Saturday, putting on a range of entertainment including live music, food, games and more. People attending the event were also able to meet and give their feedback on local council services in exchange for a variety of freebies, as well as enjoy the activities stalls and refreshments.

Pictured is: Aaron Gallagher from Southsea Nomads RFC with his children. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-4097)

1. Super Summer Party

Pictured is: Aaron Gallagher from Southsea Nomads RFC with his children. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-4097)

Pictured is: Freddy, 4. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-2996)

2. Super Summer Party

Pictured is: Freddy, 4. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-2996)

Pictured is: Some of the members of Folks in Harmony singing group (l-r) Mary Anne Beames, Bob Logan with Duncan and Joanna Gardner. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-4103)

3. Super Summer Party

Pictured is: Some of the members of Folks in Harmony singing group (l-r) Mary Anne Beames, Bob Logan with Duncan and Joanna Gardner. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-4103)

Pictured is: Having fun on the jumping boots. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-4073)

4. Super Summer Party

Pictured is: Having fun on the jumping boots. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-4073)

