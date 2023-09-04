Fantastic family fun was had in Paulsgrove this weekend thanks to the PO6 Super Summer Party.
Portsmouth City Council hosting the free event at Hillside and Wymering Centre on Saturday, putting on a range of entertainment including live music, food, games and more. People attending the event were also able to meet and give their feedback on local council services in exchange for a variety of freebies, as well as enjoy the activities stalls and refreshments.
1. Super Summer Party
Pictured is: Aaron Gallagher from Southsea Nomads RFC with his children.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-4097) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Super Summer Party
Pictured is: Freddy, 4.
Pictured is: Freddy, 4.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse
3. Super Summer Party
Pictured is: Some of the members of Folks in Harmony singing group (l-r) Mary Anne Beames, Bob Logan with Duncan and Joanna Gardner.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (020923-4103) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Super Summer Party
Pictured is: Having fun on the jumping boots.
Pictured is: Having fun on the jumping boots.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse