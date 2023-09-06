People in Portsmouth have been soaking up the summer sunshine this week as temperatures shot up across the south coast – hitting 30 degrees in some parts.
Temperatures are expected to remain high for the rest of the week, hitting 27 degrees in Portsmouth tomorrow (Thursday), reducing to 24 degrees on Friday and into the weekend.
Our photographer Sarah Standing captured these images of people enjoying the sunshine in Southsea:
1. Summer sunshine
Pictured is: Charlie Johnson (17) with girlfriend Layla Winning (18) from Waterlooville.
Picture: Sarah Standing (050923-8156) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Summer sunshine
Pictured is: (l-r) Emily Cooper with her children Minnie (9), Eden (6), Dulcie Coles (6) her mum Andrea Williams and her baby brother.
Picture: Sarah Standing (050923-8191) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Summer sunshine
Pictured is: Helen and her daughter Lucia (7) who live in Spain but are in Southsea visiting family.
Picture: Sarah Standing (050923-8185) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Summer sunshine
Pictured is: The Hot Walls.
Picture: Sarah Standing (050923-8152) Photo: Sarah Standing