4 . Guildhall Walk

Whippersnappers won't remember but Guildhall Walk used to be absolute carnage at night. And we don't mean the student-themed event. For a while in the late 2000s it was technically the most dangerous street in the country on the crimes reported. Now, as some bars have moved out and daytime businesses like Sainsbury's, shops and coffee bars have moved in, it remains a nightlife hotspot but nowhere near as busy as it used to be

Photo: Michael Scaddan