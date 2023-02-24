We all have our little quirks, and cities are no different.
Here are some of the things that only Portsmouth people know – incorporating nudity, speed cameras, the Royal Navy the days when Guildhall Walk was like a warzone – and the cuddly Allders bear craze.
1. Navy Days
If Navy Days - including this resurrected version from 2010 which feature HMS Dauntless, HMS Westminster and HMS Cumberland - were a big part of your childhood then yep, you're from Portsmouth (102438-1117)
Photo: Malcolm Wells
2. Eastney Naturist Beach
It's always been there and it no doubt always will be. Never mentioned in tourist pamphlets about the city, but attracts people from quite a distance
Photo: Michael Scaddan
3. The Spinnaker Tower
We love the tower as it is now and wouldn't have the skyline without it, but the Spinnaker was originally named the Millennium Tower. Its name was changed because, erm, it missed its planned finishing date by six years, instead opening in 2005. And who remembers when people got stuck for more than an hour on its first day when the external lift jammed?
Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
4. Guildhall Walk
Whippersnappers won't remember but Guildhall Walk used to be absolute carnage at night. And we don't mean the student-themed event. For a while in the late 2000s it was technically the most dangerous street in the country on the crimes reported. Now, as some bars have moved out and daytime businesses like Sainsbury's, shops and coffee bars have moved in, it remains a nightlife hotspot but nowhere near as busy as it used to be
Photo: Michael Scaddan