13 fun pictures as free Fratton Christmas fair returns

The Fratton Christmas fair returned on Saturday.
This Christmas market had a whole range of free things for people to do including games, prizes, stalls, a tombola, food and drink and a visit from Father Christmas.
Julie Crook, centre manager, said the annual event offers a “wonderful free day out” for the family.
See our picture gallery of all the fun activities on display.
Members of 'Comic All Cosplay' welcoming visitors to the Fratton Christmas Fair. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223) Photo: Mike Cooter
Michelle Cook and mum Heather Richardson at their tombola stall, raising funds for ‘Young lives vs Cancer’ in memory of Clayton Jeffery (pictured) who died aged 4 in 2013. They have raised over £10,000 in the last ten years. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223) Photo: Mike Cooter
Heather Richardson at her tombola stall, raising funds for ‘Young lives vs Cancer’ in memory of her grandson Clayton Jeffery, who died aged 4 in 2013. She has raised over £10,000 in the last ten years. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223) Photo: Mike Cooter
Customers at the busy Fratton Christmas Fair. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223) Photo: Mike Cooter