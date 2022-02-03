13 great pictures from Icebreaker Festival 2022

Acts from across the region played to packed houses as music-lovers flocked to Albert Road and Elm Grove on Saturday for the day-long event.
From acoustic singer-songwriters to soul, indie and heavy metal, there was something for everyone.
1. Southsea's Icebreaker Festival 2022
The Sins. Picture: Paul Windsor
Photo: The News archive
2. Southsea's Icebreaker Festival 2022
Tash Alladin
Picture: Paul Windsor
Photo: The News archive
3. Southsea's Icebreaker Festival 2022
Tash Alladin
Picture: Paul Windsor
Photo: The News archive
4. Southsea's Icebreaker Festival 2022
JJ Summer
Picture: Paul Windsor
Photo: The News archive