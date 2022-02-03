The Sins. Picture: Paul Windsor

13 great pictures from Icebreaker Festival 2022

Icebreaker Festival returned to Southsea with more than 80 bands playing in 10 venues, from The Wedgewood Rooms to The Deco.

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:16 pm

Acts from across the region played to packed houses as music-lovers flocked to Albert Road and Elm Grove on Saturday for the day-long event.

From acoustic singer-songwriters to soul, indie and heavy metal, there was something for everyone.

Pictures: Paul Windsor

1. Southsea's Icebreaker Festival 2022

The Sins. Picture: Paul Windsor

2. Southsea's Icebreaker Festival 2022

Tash Alladin Picture: Paul Windsor

3. Southsea's Icebreaker Festival 2022

Tash Alladin Picture: Paul Windsor

4. Southsea's Icebreaker Festival 2022

JJ Summer Picture: Paul Windsor

