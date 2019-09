From an ancient church hidden in Portchester Castle to displays of the buses that could be found on the roads in days gone by, there is something for everyone. Heritage Open Days runs from today for ten days until September 22 and here are 13 events in and around Portsmouth that are worth checking out.

1. Portchester Castle Take a tour of a 12th century Norman church inside Portchester Castle. The open days are on Friday, September 13, and Sunday, September 15.

2. Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower There will be a display of old buses which used to travel around the Gosport area between 1940 and 2000. This will take place on September 22.

3. Royal Clarence Yard There will be guided walks at Royal Clarence Yard this weekend and next. Visitors will learn about rioting drovers, press gangs and nightmarish pest control.

4. The Elms at Bedhampton This Grade II listed building will be hosting a special exhibition in the Waterloo Room on Sunday, September 15. Including works by L G Fawkes.

