From inventors to presenters Portsmouth and its the surrounding area has produced some really inspiring women whose impact can be felt today.
International Women's Day is taking place on March 8 as a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and to celebrate to take a look at some of the achievements of the best known an most influential woman from the Portsmouth area.
1. Inspiring woman
The Portsmouth area has connections with so many inspiring and well-known women
Photo: UGC
2. Margaret Rock
Margaret Rock was one of 8,000 female mathematicians who worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War. The former Portsmouth High School student was recruited by the Government Code and Cypher School (GC&CS) at Bletchley Park in 1940, where she trained and worked alongside mathematicians and professors to break and decode enemy messages with the Enigma machine. She was considered by Dilwyn Knox, Chief Cryptographer, to be one of the best in the whole Enigma staff and 'as useful as some of the professors'. Margaret received a promotion to the grade of 'linguist', the closest a woman could get to being called a codebreaker and was awarded an MBE in 1945 and her life is commemorated in Kerry Howard's book Dear Codebreaker.
Photo: Portsmouth City Council
3. Lauren Steadman
The Portsmouth-based Paralympic athlete is a three-time world champion and won a gold medal in a triathlon event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. The former University of Portsmouth student competed as a swimmer, before switching to the paratriathlon in 2016 and is in the British Universities and Colleges Sport hall of fame. She further inspired the public with her appearances on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, where she made it to the semi-final with partner AJ Pritchard, and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins where she was one of two finalists.
Photo: -
4. Jill Ellis
Former USA women's soccer coach Jillian Ellis grew up in Cowplain, Waterlooville, and is currently the president of San Diego Wave FC. She coached the United States women's national soccer team from 2014 to October 2019 and won two FIFA Women's World Cups in 2015 and 2019, making her the second coach to win consecutive World Cups. She stepped away from being USWNT’s head coach in October 2019 and currently serves as an ambassador for the United States Soccer Federation, with her focus being on working with the federation to help raise the number of women in coaching. In her youth she attended Padnell Junior School and Cowplain School.
Photo: Kate McShane/Getty images