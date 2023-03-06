2 . Margaret Rock

Margaret Rock was one of 8,000 female mathematicians who worked at Bletchley Park during the Second World War. The former Portsmouth High School student was recruited by the Government Code and Cypher School (GC&CS) at Bletchley Park in 1940, where she trained and worked alongside mathematicians and professors to break and decode enemy messages with the Enigma machine. She was considered by Dilwyn Knox, Chief Cryptographer, to be one of the best in the whole Enigma staff and 'as useful as some of the professors'. Margaret received a promotion to the grade of 'linguist', the closest a woman could get to being called a codebreaker and was awarded an MBE in 1945 and her life is commemorated in Kerry Howard's book Dear Codebreaker.

Photo: Portsmouth City Council