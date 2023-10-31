A popular Halloween spectacle made a return to Rogate with visitors from across Hampshire and West Sussex flocking to the village’s popular Pumpkin Patch.
Throughout October visitors have been picking their pumpkins as well as enjoying the games, activities and spooktacular fun on offer at Rogate Pumpkin Patch. Here at 13 pictures from the popular attraction:
1. Rogate Pumpkin Patch
Pictured is: (l-r) Bella Horne (8), Teddy Horne (10) and Annabel Scudamore (8) all from near Petersfield.
Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2152) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Rogate Pumpkin Patch
The perfect place to go pumpkin picking
Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2253) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Rogate Pumpkin Patch
The fantastic patch made a return - with families flocking to the event
Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2165) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Rogate Pumpkin Patch
The bubble witch is always popular
Picture: Sarah Standing (251023-2219) Photo: Sarah Standing