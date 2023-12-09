13 pictures of new Poundland store in Fareham at site of former Wilko shop
Poundland opened its doors in Fareham today after relocating from nearby.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT
Poundland moved from a nearby unit at Market Quay to a bigger premises at the former Wilko unit at 74 West Street. Shoppers braved the rain and queued up before the shop opened at 9am.
Tim Benham, store manager, said: “We’ve moved because (the new store) has better premises, a bigger offer and much broader scope. We’ve got plenty of opportunity to extend the range and show customers what we are all about.”
