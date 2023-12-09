News you can trust since 1877
13 pictures of new Poundland store in Fareham at site of former Wilko shop

Poundland opened its doors in Fareham today after relocating from nearby.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Dec 2023, 15:47 GMT

Poundland moved from a nearby unit at Market Quay to a bigger premises at the former Wilko unit at 74 West Street. Shoppers braved the rain and queued up before the shop opened at 9am.

Tim Benham, store manager, said: “We’ve moved because (the new store) has better premises, a bigger offer and much broader scope. We’ve got plenty of opportunity to extend the range and show customers what we are all about.”

Customers waiting for the opening of the newly located Poundland store in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

1. Poundland store in West Street, Fareham

Customers waiting for the opening of the newly located Poundland store in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223) Photo: Mike Cooter

Tim Benham (Store Manager) opens the new Poundland store in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

2. Poundland store in West Street, Fareham

Tim Benham (Store Manager) opens the new Poundland store in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223) Photo: Mike Cooter

Stationery for just a pound at the Poundland store in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

3. Poundland store in West Street, Fareham

Stationery for just a pound at the Poundland store in Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223) Photo: Mike Cooter

Children's toys for sale in the new Poundland store. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

4. Poundland store in West Street, Fareham

Children's toys for sale in the new Poundland store. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223) Photo: Mike Cooter

