13 pictures of the grottiest eyesores across Portsmouth area - as voted by you

The people have had their say on what they think are the grottiest areas across the Portsmouth area.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 12:06 GMT

Portsmouth’s Commercial Road in the city centre features strongly along with Fratton Road and Kingston Road. Other popular choices included Portsmouth City Council’s offices in Guildhall Square, while Waterlooville’s shopping centre and Fareham’s civic officers also received the thumbs down for their depressing appearances. Southampton, perhaps unsurprisingly, also gets a strong mention.

See our gallery of places you would rather not have to look at or visit here:

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

1. The Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Photo: x

Fratton Road

2. Fratton Road

Fratton Road Photo: Joe Buncle

Commercial Road

3. Commercial Road

Commercial Road Photo: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

4. Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth

