News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

13 stunning aerial pictures of Portsmouth that will take you back to bygone years

Portsmouth has seen many changes over the years.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

These stunning pictures from days gone by show many areas of the city. Do you recognise any of the places?

Here are 13 great aerial pictures of Portsmouth that will take you back.

An aerial view over Portsmouth Dockyard. A magnificent view over the dockyard to the chalk pits of Portsdown Hill. The great Rope House can be seen lined out.

1. Portsmouth Dockyard

An aerial view over Portsmouth Dockyard. A magnificent view over the dockyard to the chalk pits of Portsdown Hill. The great Rope House can be seen lined out. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Aerial photo of Portsmouth showing the Tricorn in 1969. The News 692287-1

2. The Tricorn

Aerial photo of Portsmouth showing the Tricorn in 1969. The News 692287-1 Photo: -

Photo Sales
An aerial picture of Portsdown Main under construction (undated)

3. Portsdown Main

An aerial picture of Portsdown Main under construction (undated) Photo: -

Photo Sales
Just fifty years ago but what changes. Taken in 1969, this aerial view of Old Portsmouth does not ring true with the same scene today. Picture: Stephen Payne collection

4. Old Portsmouth

Just fifty years ago but what changes. Taken in 1969, this aerial view of Old Portsmouth does not ring true with the same scene today. Picture: Stephen Payne collection Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Portsmouth