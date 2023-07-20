13 stunning aerial pictures of Portsmouth that will take you back to bygone years

Portsmouth has seen many changes over the years.
These stunning pictures from days gone by show many areas of the city. Do you recognise any of the places?
Here are 13 great aerial pictures of Portsmouth that will take you back.
1. Portsmouth Dockyard
An aerial view over Portsmouth Dockyard. A magnificent view over the dockyard to the chalk pits of Portsdown Hill. The great Rope House can be seen lined out.
2. The Tricorn
Aerial photo of Portsmouth showing the Tricorn in 1969. The News 692287-1
3. Portsdown Main
An aerial picture of Portsdown Main under construction (undated)
4. Old Portsmouth
Just fifty years ago but what changes. Taken in 1969, this aerial view of Old Portsmouth does not ring true with the same scene today.
Picture: Stephen Payne collection
Picture: Stephen Payne collection Photo: -