13 wonderful pictures of people and places in Buckland from over the years

Here’s a chance to look back on some of the places and people that used to make-up Buckland.
As with many places across the city, Buckland has seen its fair share of changes over the years. These pictures will take you back to yesteryear where you can see places and faces of the past.
Mums and children on coronation day 1953 in the Buckland area of Portsmouth. Photo: -
Seymour Street, Buckland 1953. Residents of Seymour Street, Buckland tuck in to their Coronation tea. At the far end Barrington House is under construction. Photo: -
Festival of Britain street tea outside 14, Moorland Road, Buckland Portsmouth. Kay Britno, aged 9, (on left) and friend from Madame Selwood's dance troop outside her grandparent’s house entertaining the neighbours at a Festival of Britain street party in 1951 Photo: -
School Lane cottages, Buckland, Portsmouth, with Wellington Place Junior School in the background Photo: -