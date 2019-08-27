132 of our best pictures from the Victorious Festival weekend - can you spot yourself?

From glorious weather to amazing music from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Two Door Cinema Club. The Hives, Rudimental and New Order. Here are all our best pictures from across the weekend. Can you spot yourself?

1. Victorious Festival - The crowd waiting for The Specials on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-044) The crowd waiting for The Specials on the Common Stage. Picture: (230819-044) Vernon Nash Vernon Nash Buy a Photo

2. Victorious Festival - The crowd enjoying The Specials on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-072) A very glittery crowd enjoying The Specials on the Common Stage. Picture: (230819-072) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

3. Victorious Festival - The crowd enjoying Doves on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-035) The crowd enjoying Doves on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-035) Vernon Nash Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Victorious Festival - The crowd at The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-025) The crowd at The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-025) Vernon Nash JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more