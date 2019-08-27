132 of our best pictures from the Victorious Festival weekend - can you spot yourself?

From glorious weather to amazing music from the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Two Door Cinema Club. The Hives, Rudimental and New Order. Here are all our best pictures from across the weekend. Can you spot yourself?
1. Victorious Festival - The crowd waiting for The Specials on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-044)
Vernon Nash
Vernon Nash
2. Victorious Festival - The crowd enjoying The Specials on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-072)
Vernon Nash
JPIMedia Resell
3. Victorious Festival - The crowd enjoying Doves on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-035)
Vernon Nash
Other 3rd Party
4. Victorious Festival - The crowd at The Zutons on the Common Stage. Picture: Vernon Nash (230819-025)
Vernon Nash
JPIMedia
View more