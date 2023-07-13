2 . W L Wyllie

The artist W L Wyllie is remembered with a plaque outside his former home in Old Portsmouth on the side of Tower House in Tower Street. He is best remembered in the city as campaigning for the restoration of HMS Victory as a founder member of the Society for Nautical Research. His 42-foot panorama of the Battle of Trafalgar still hangs in the Royal Naval Museum within the Historic Dockyard at Portsmouth Picture: Ian Hargreaves (141665-11) Photo: Ian Hargreaves