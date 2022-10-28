HMS Sultan always puts on a great show with its annual Bonfire and fireworks night – and last night was no exception.

Commanding officer of the naval base, Captain Jo Deakin OBE, said: ‘What an exciting evening for everyone at HMS Sultan and it is fantastic to welcome our local community to join us for an evening of fun.

‘Our bonfire and fireworks night provides an enjoyable evening out, with a vibrant display.

‘The evening also raises much needed funds for our service charity, improving the lived experience of our personnel who work and train here.’

Jess Jarvis with her two children Olivia and Sophia and friends.

Amongst those in attendance with friends was Jess Jarvis with her girls Olivia and Sophia. Jess said: ‘We come along every year. It’s a great event with a good atmosphere for a good cause. The girls are just two so it’s the first time they’ve been and it will be exciting to see how they find the display.’

Petty Officer Engineering Technician Marine Engineer Jay Spurr was at the event with his children Freddie and Amelia. Currently serving as a member of Phase 2 Divisional Staff in Victory Squadron, HMS Collingwood, the former Sultan trainee had fond memories of the event throughout his career.

Jay said: ‘I’ve been involved with the fireworks both in serving the community and attending as a member of the public. It’s great to be a part of this, it’s always a special night with plenty to do, lots of food, rides and the fireworks and the kids really love it.’

The News was on hand to capture the evening, and some of you may have been pictured by our photographer – find out below.

