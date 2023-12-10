15 pictures as Port Solent’s Christmas market returns with fun activities for all the family
Port Solent’s Christmas market returned on Saturday with a host of fun activities for all the family.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 11:14 GMT
The market, which is also open today (Sunday), has over 100 market stalls, live music from local bands and choirs, street entertainment and delicious food and drink. “It's the perfect festive day out to get you in the Christmas spirit,” a Port Solent statement said.
The Christmas market also offers inspiring and uniquely handcrafted goods and gifts for visitors to find the perfect present for loved ones.
See our gallery of Saturday's festivities.
1 / 4