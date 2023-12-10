News you can trust since 1877
15 pictures as Port Solent’s Christmas market returns with fun activities for all the family

Port Solent’s Christmas market returned on Saturday with a host of fun activities for all the family.
By Steve Deeks
Published 10th Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 11:14 GMT

The market, which is also open today (Sunday), has over 100 market stalls, live music from local bands and choirs, street entertainment and delicious food and drink. “It's the perfect festive day out to get you in the Christmas spirit,” a Port Solent statement said.

The Christmas market also offers inspiring and uniquely handcrafted goods and gifts for visitors to find the perfect present for loved ones.

See our gallery of Saturday's festivities.

Traditional gingerbread houses on sale at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

1. Port Solent's Christmas market

Traditional gingerbread houses on sale at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

Hungry shoppers take advantage of the posh snacks at the Festival of Christmas in Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

2. Port Solent's Christmas market

Hungry shoppers take advantage of the posh snacks at the Festival of Christmas in Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

3. Port Solent's Christmas market

Fighting the freeze in style at Port Solent. Picture: Mike Cooter (091223)

4. Port Solent's Christmas market

