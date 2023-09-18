With the sea on one side, and the countryside on the other, there are plenty of reasons why Portsmouth is just the perfect place to live and why we love our city so much.
With our fantastic waterside facilities, great historic importance and, of course, plenty of things to do, there are 101 reasons we could list for why our city is simply the best – but let’s start with these 15 first!
1. Beside the seaside
It is so easy to take it for granted, but it is a real privilege to live right next to the sea. And with Portsea itself being its own little island, there really is not far to walk before you can see the sea. Many of our surrounding towns and villages also enjoy the same privilege. (Though yes, we wish it was a sandy beach too!) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. The home of the Royal Navy
Our city proudly calls itself the home of the Royal Navy, with our naval base playing an important part in our county's defence - and being an important local employer. So many of our residents join friends and family of sailors to show them their support during their deployments. It is no wonder so many former service personal choose to call Pompey their home after they leave the Navy. Photo: Ben Mitchell
3. Gunwharf Quays
With its restaurants, shops, leisure facilities and of course its wonderful views, Gunwharf Quays is a destination to be proud of. It's no surprise it is a top destination for tourists, but is also a real treasure for locals too. Photo: -
4. The stunning South Downs
With stunning coastline to the south, it is easy to forget that just over Portsdown Hill there is beautiful countryside to explore. And, you only need to travel a few miles up the A3 to get to the South Downs National Park as well as one of our favourite views from the top of Butser Hill. Photo: Alex Holden