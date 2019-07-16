South Parade Pier Sunrise. Picture: James Clack

16 amazing photos of Portsmouth's beauty that will inspire photographers

His work is inspired by others, but Portsmouth photographer James Clack shows serious talent himself.

James works in fitness education by day, but is an amateur photographer in his spare time. He’s had an interest in photography for a few years (having photographed a couple of weddings previously) but has been more proactive recently after having developed an interest in landscape and aerial photography, particularly aspects of his home city - Portsmouth. He said: ‘I’ve been inspired by some of the seriously talented photographers we have locally and love the fact that photography has enabled me to discover places I never knew existed right on my own doorstep’. To see more of James’ work go to Instagram: @james_clack

Gunwharf Harbour mouth Sunset. Picture: James Clack
Gunwharf Harbour mouth Sunset. Picture: James Clack
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Southsea Beach Silhouette. Picture: James Clack
Southsea Beach Silhouette. Picture: James Clack
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Eastney Pier Sunset. Picture: James Clack

3. Eastney Pier Sunset''Picture: James Clack

Eastney Pier Sunset. Picture: James Clack
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
South Parade Pier from the air at sunrise. Picture: James Clack
South Parade Pier from the air at sunrise. Picture: James Clack
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4