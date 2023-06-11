16 pictures of Southwick Spirit of D-Day revival as village turns clocks back to the 1940s
Tanks, Spitfires, classic cars and dress, were all on show yesterday morning during The Southwick Revival ‘Spirit of D-Day’ event. The surroundings transformed into that of the Second World War era.
It first opened on Friday, with a performance from The Portsmouth Military Wives Choir Concert kicking things off. A fly-past by The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire took place, as well as talks from writers who read their works about D-Day.
Southwick, north of Portsmouth, celebrates the occasion every year and has historical links to Operation Overlord. Here are 16 photos showing off how the village changed, some of the military vehicles on show and residents in period costume.
