A small Hampshire village turned back the clocks to the 1940s to commemorate the 79th anniversary of D-Day.

Tanks, Spitfires, classic cars and dress, were all on show yesterday morning during The Southwick Revival ‘Spirit of D-Day’ event. The surroundings transformed into that of the Second World War era.

It first opened on Friday, with a performance from The Portsmouth Military Wives Choir Concert kicking things off. A fly-past by The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire took place, as well as talks from writers who read their works about D-Day.

Southwick, north of Portsmouth, celebrates the occasion every year and has historical links to Operation Overlord. Here are 16 photos showing off how the village changed, some of the military vehicles on show and residents in period costume.

Southwick Spirit of D-Day revival Stephanie Feldt and Mark Cass.

Southwick Spirit of D-Day revival The Duncan family from Denmead. Michelle and Matthew with their children, from left, Ruby, 11, Dolly, 10, and grandson, Woody, 3.

Southwick Spirit of D-Day revival From left, Phil Cooper, Alan Clayton and Mark Lawrence.

Southwick Spirit of D-Day revival Horndean Band.

