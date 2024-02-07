The £5.2m sports facility will be used as a community hub once it is completed. Clare Martin, CEO of Pompey In The Community, said the completion of the first phase is “imminent”, but the charity may require further support in the future.
The News was invited to the stadium in Moneyfield Avenue and given a tour on February 6 – showcasing what has been completed and the features which are still under construction.
Here are 16 pictures of the facility as things stand.
