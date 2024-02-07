News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

16 pictures of what The John Jenkins Stadium in Portsmouth looks like so far as construction work continues

Construction work at the John Jenkins Stadium is nearing completion – but further phases are still to be finished.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:37 GMT

The £5.2m sports facility will be used as a community hub once it is completed. Clare Martin, CEO of Pompey In The Community, said the completion of the first phase is “imminent”, but the charity may require further support in the future.

MORE LIKE THIS: Completion of John Jenkins Stadium in Portsmouth "imminent" but more support needed to finish project

The News was invited to the stadium in Moneyfield Avenue and given a tour on February 6 – showcasing what has been completed and the features which are still under construction.

Here are 16 pictures of the facility as things stand.

Pictured: Clare Martin, CEO of Pompey in the Community, gave The News a tour of the stadium as it now sits.

1. The John Jenkins Stadium

Pictured: Clare Martin, CEO of Pompey in the Community, gave The News a tour of the stadium as it now sits. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
The John Jenkins Stadium in Moneyfield Avenue, Portsmouth, Tuesday 6th February 2024. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. The John Jenkins Stadium

The John Jenkins Stadium in Moneyfield Avenue, Portsmouth, Tuesday 6th February 2024. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
One of the community pitches. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. The John Jenkins Stadium

One of the community pitches. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Pictured: View on future Gym and Boxing area. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. The John Jenkins Stadium

Pictured: View on future Gym and Boxing area. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Pompey