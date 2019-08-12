The Funkey Bugs before setting off in the Portsea Carnival procession from the John Pounds Centre. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100819-40)

17 of the best photos as hundreds enjoy the Portsea Carnival parade

Dreary weather and blustery conditions could not blow away the high spirits of a community carnival.

About 500 people took part in the Portsea Carnival procession on Saturday. The colourful event, in its third year, was staged by the Portsea Events Group (Peg) and came after the band of mums received a £10,000 lottery grant. All images by Chris Moorhouse.

Last minute costume hitch is fixed by some Portsea Boys. Portsea Carnival procession. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100819-39)
Portsea Carnival procession. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100819-38)
Portsea Boys. Portsea Carnival procession. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100819-37)
Portsea Carnival procession. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100819-34)
