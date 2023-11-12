News you can trust since 1877
17 pictures of Gosport Remembrance Day as people pay respects to fallen

The people of Gosport came out to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Nov 2023, 19:53 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 19:54 GMT

An armed guard, courtesy of HMS Sultan, were joined by representatives from the Royal British Legion, veterans groups, Scouts, Guides, Sea Cadets, Air Cadets and other local organisations at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

The ceremony was conducted by the mayor's chaplain, Rev Sean Blackman, with music by Gosport Solent Brass and a bugler sounding the Last Post and Reveille.

The mayor, Cllr Martin Pepper, laid a wreath on behalf of the borough. He was joined by the King's representative from the Lord-Lieutenant's office, Admiral Sir Philip Jones GCB DL. Wreaths from civic, service and association representatives were also laid.

A march-past then took place where a salute was taken by the mayor and Admiral Jones.

Standard lowered at the service in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (121123)

Standard lowered at the service in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (121123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Bugler playing the last post at the service in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (121123)

Bugler playing the last post at the service in Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (121123) Photo: Mike Cooter

The remembrance service at Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (121123)

The remembrance service at Gosport. Picture: Mike Cooter (121123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Admiral Sir Philip Jones GCB DL and the Worshipful Mayor of Gosport Councillor Martin Pepper take the salute. Picture: Mike Cooter (121123)

Admiral Sir Philip Jones GCB DL and the Worshipful Mayor of Gosport Councillor Martin Pepper take the salute. Picture: Mike Cooter (121123) Photo: Mike Cooter

