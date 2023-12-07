The White Hart pub Denmead Christmas OAP luncheon returned this week as over 100 guests enjoyed a free Christmas meal.

Event organiser Chris Ranger said: “We had another fantastic event attended by over 100 local residents who all enjoyed a lovely, free Christmas roast turkey with all the trimmings, followed by Christmas pudding and coffees. They were then all treated to a wonderful singer, several games of bingo and a great Christmas raffle for all.

“All guests received a Christmas present and for the ones that could not make their own way to the luncheon, the White Hart even laid on transport to and from so all guests could enjoy and partake in the festivities. All staff and local volunteers all gave up their day to make sure that the whole event went with a swing, and it did.

“Really great to see so many faces returning from last year who all say this is the only thing they all look forward to all year, a real humbling experience for all of the helpers and of course Steve and Julie, pub owners.

“The finale was that for all of the remaining food that was not eaten, this was packaged up and send down to Mill House in Portsmouth to help feed the homeless On a cold December evening. A wonderful event, which touches the hearts of many, and all laid on at the expense of the White Hart. A wonderful gesture.”

