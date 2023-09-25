News you can trust since 1877
17 stunning pictures from the Kitefoil championship event in Portsmouth

Ellie Aldridge said her international rivals have “something to watch out for” as she was crowned European kitefoil champion on home waters.
By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

The British Sailing Team’s Aldridge rounded off a stellar season with victory at the 2023 Formula Kite European Championships in Portsmouth, a key result with the Paris 2024 Olympics less than a year away. The win came off the back of silver medals at the Paris 2024 test event in July and the Sailing World Championships in August.

Aldridge dominated the 41-strong women’s fleet over four days of high-octane racing off Eastney Beach, sealing victory despite an unforced crash just metres from the finish line.

ALSO READ: Britain’s top kite athletes battle it out at European Championships

“Winning the European Championships in the UK is an absolute dream,” said Aldridge, from Poole, Dorset. “I didn’t make it easy for myself with the crash right at the end of the first race of the finals, but I got back up, got back into it and won the next race to take the title.”

In the men’s fleet British medal hope Connor Bainbridge went into the semi-finals in third but was knocked out by France’s Maxime Nocher. Bainbridge finished fifth overall but crucially Germany’s Jannis Maus was fourth, bagging the one nation for Paris 2024 spot up for grabs at the regatta.

Pictures by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Competitors race during qualifying (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

1. Formula Kite European Championships

Competitors race during qualifying (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse

Mika Kafri of Israel races during qualifying (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

2. Formula Kite European Championships

Mika Kafri of Israel races during qualifying (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse

Competitors prepare to race during qualifying (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

3. Formula Kite European Championships

Competitors prepare to race during qualifying (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse

Noora Ruscola of Finland during qualifying (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

4. Formula Kite European Championships

Noora Ruscola of Finland during qualifying (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Pierse

