The proclamation of King Charles III in Guildhall Square in Portsmouth on September 11, 2022

18 pictures of Portsmouth's proclamation ceremony for King Charles III

HUNDREDS gathered to watch the city’s proclamation ceremony for King Charles III’s accession on Sunday at the Guildhall Square.

By Hollie Busby
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:28 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:29 pm

Onlookers observed in silence to hear the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Hugh Mason, read the address in an historic moment echoed by mayors and officials up and down the country on Sunday afternoon.

The event followed on from the national proclamation on Saturday at St James’ Palace when Prince Charles was confirmed the new monarch after the Queen’s death on Thursday.

The News has compiled a gallery of pictures from the historic day to reflect on the day’s proceedings.

1. A moment of reflection

Officials and personnel close their eyes to pay their respects to the Queen.

Photo: Peter Langdown

2. Tearful

An onlooker tears up at the ceremony.

Photo: Peter Langdown

3. A part of history

The proclamation of King Charles III in Guildhall Square in Portsmouth on September 11, 2022.

Photo: Peter Langdown

4. Respect

Veterans pay their respects and bring in the proclamation of the new King.

Photo: Peter Langdown

