18 pictures of Portsmouth's proclamation ceremony for King Charles III
HUNDREDS gathered to watch the city’s proclamation ceremony for King Charles III’s accession on Sunday at the Guildhall Square.
By Hollie Busby
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:28 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 8:29 pm
Onlookers observed in silence to hear the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Cllr Hugh Mason, read the address in an historic moment echoed by mayors and officials up and down the country on Sunday afternoon.
The event followed on from the national proclamation on Saturday at St James’ Palace when Prince Charles was confirmed the new monarch after the Queen’s death on Thursday.
The News has compiled a gallery of pictures from the historic day to reflect on the day’s proceedings.
