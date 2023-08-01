News you can trust since 1877
19 pictures from the Spinnaker Supercars 2023 event and world record attempt

The fun was revved up ay Gunwharf Quays over the weekend with more than 100 classic, sport and supercars on display as part of a fundraising event
By Kelly Brown
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:37 BST

Spinnaker Supercars 2023 saw the huge collection of vehicles on display all day on Saturday (July 29), alongside cars from movies such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Fast and Furious, and Transformers. This year’s event also included fundraising volunteers abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to raise money for Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the Spirit of Normandy Trust. Three D-Day veterans also came along to the event and were driven to Gunwharf Quays in a fleet of Rolls Royce and preceded by the SONT Standard Bearer and Pipe Major on arrival. They also collected money for the charities from the many visitors who came along to the event.

The event also included a Guinness World Record attempt for the most signatures on one supercar with organisers hoping to have got more than 5,000 signatures.

Cars on display at the Spinnaker Supercars event. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

Classics on display at the Spinnaker Supercars event. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

D-Day veteran Cyril Stanley (Stan) Ford adds his signature to the Ferrari 812 Superfast during the Guinness World record attempt. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

Classics on display at the Spinnaker Supercars event. Picture: Mike Cooter (290723)

