19 pictures from the Spinnaker Supercars 2023 event and world record attempt

Spinnaker Supercars 2023 saw the huge collection of vehicles on display all day on Saturday (July 29), alongside cars from movies such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Fast and Furious, and Transformers. This year’s event also included fundraising volunteers abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to raise money for Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the Spirit of Normandy Trust. Three D-Day veterans also came along to the event and were driven to Gunwharf Quays in a fleet of Rolls Royce and preceded by the SONT Standard Bearer and Pipe Major on arrival. They also collected money for the charities from the many visitors who came along to the event.