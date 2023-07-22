News you can trust since 1877
20 pictures of the Hi! Street Festival including the procession through Gosport town centre

The rain didn’t dampen spirits in Gosport as people tried their hand at a number of free activities in the town before watching a giant five metre tall fox puppet leading a community procession as part of the town’s ‘Give it a Go’ festival.
By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 22:36 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 22:43 BST

Despite the constant rain, the Give It a Go Festival took place on Saturday (July 22) afternoon at Gosport Museum and Art Gallery as well as at the town’s Discovery Centre and encouraged members of the public to have a go at creative activities as diverse as willow craft and circus skills, jewellery making and felting for free.

The day was then rounded off with the Hi! Street Fest procession through the town centre with community performances, sea shanties, the hornpipe, Samba and Brazilian drumming, led by the giant fox called Farrah who was welcomed to Gosport by Deeps, a giant diver puppet celebrating Gosport’s maritime heritage.

Pictured is: Fantastic drummers entertained the crowds Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-64)

Pictured is: Fantastic drummers entertained the crowds Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-64) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: A carnival atmosphere despite the weather Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-85)

Pictured is: A carnival atmosphere despite the weather Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-85) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Powder Shanty Men with the Solent Youth Choir Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-99)

Pictured is: Powder Shanty Men with the Solent Youth Choir Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-99) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Lilly Morecambe has her face painted by Stephanie Lions. Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-28)

Pictured is: Lilly Morecambe has her face painted by Stephanie Lions. Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-28) Photo: Keith Woodland

