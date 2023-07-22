20 pictures of the Hi! Street Festival including the procession through Gosport town centre
Despite the constant rain, the Give It a Go Festival took place on Saturday (July 22) afternoon at Gosport Museum and Art Gallery as well as at the town’s Discovery Centre and encouraged members of the public to have a go at creative activities as diverse as willow craft and circus skills, jewellery making and felting for free.
The day was then rounded off with the Hi! Street Fest procession through the town centre with community performances, sea shanties, the hornpipe, Samba and Brazilian drumming, led by the giant fox called Farrah who was welcomed to Gosport by Deeps, a giant diver puppet celebrating Gosport’s maritime heritage.