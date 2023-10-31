200 Voices podcast marking bicentenary of RNLI features University of Portsmouth expert

A University of Portsmouth expert features on the latest episode of a podcast series marking 200 years of the RNLI.

Since August 18, the charity has been releasing an episode a day of its 200 Voices podcast, which celebrates the charity’s bicentenary.

Each episode explores stories from the charity’s history, through to the modern day, with guests including brave lifesavers, grateful survivors, selfless volunteers, kind supporters, fascinating experts and more.

Professor Mike Tipton from the university’s School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science has worked closely with the RNLI and features in the episode released today (Tuesday, October 31).

Professor Mike Tipton of the University of Portsmouth appears on the October 31, 2023, episode of the RNLI's podcast 200 Voices

Prof Tipton has spent four decades working on thermoregulation, environmental and occupational physiology, and the selection, preparation and protection of those who enter extreme environments.

His research within the Extreme Environments Laboratories (EEL) examines what happens to the human body when it is exposed to heat and cold and how to acclimatise people to extreme temperatures.

Their work on drowning prevention gave rise to 'Respect the Water', a national water safety campaign initiated by the RNLI in 2014. The team has also provided expert guidance and insight for the charity’s recent ‘Float to Live’ campaign.

Prof Tipton said: “It is an honour to be invited to talk about the RNLI and our work with them over 40 years. As a scientist, seeing your work taken by a fantastic organisation like the RNLI and used to save lives worldwide is incredibly humbling but also very rewarding.”

The RNLI has been saving lives at sea since it was founded in 1824 and, in that time, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 144,000 lives.

The series heard from celebrity ambassadors such as The Sixth Commandment actor Timothy Spall, Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones, Irish musician Phil Coulter, gold medal Olympian Sir Ben Ainslie and BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Scanlan.

The unique podcast series will also hear from people whose lives have been touched by the lifesaving charity, including Milena Smith, whose daughter Mabel was rescued by Barmouth lifeboat volunteers; Radio Caroline DJ, Nick Richards, who stuck with the pirate radio ship until its last moments and Niamh Fitzpatrick, whose sister Dara tragically lost her life in the 2017 Irish Coast Guard Rescue helicopter 116 crash.

RNLI strategic content manager, Rory Stamp said: “We knew we had to do something really special to mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, which is such a monumental milestone.

“200 Voices is an incredible collection of stories that are emotive, powerful, inspiring and heart-warming. The series gives us a chance to hear from a whole variety of amazing people who have played a part in or been touched by our lifesaving charity.”