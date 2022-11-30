News you can trust since 1877
These are some of the lesser-known religions practiced in Portsmouth. Pictures: Adobe Stock

2021 Census: How many people practise scientology, satanism and witchcraft in Portsmouth - and more

CHRISTIANITY, Islam and Hinduism are still the most practised religions in Portsmouth, according to Census data.

By David George
47 minutes ago
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 3:20pm

Figures from the 2021 Census show there are 81,000 Christians in the city, with 10,000 Muslims and 1,500 Hindus. A total of 97,000 people said they were not religious.

But further down the Census list are some religions that might surprise you, and others you may not have heard of before.

Here, The News breaks down some of the lesser-known religious beliefs present in Portsmouth – from Scientology to Satanism.

1. Wicca

68 people in Portsmouth are Wiccans - believing the natural world to be the embodiment of spiritual power and harnessing magic.

Photo: Sonja Birkelbach / Adobe Stock

2. Satanism

42 people in Portsmouth have put themselves down as Satanists - a religious movement centred around the Devil.

Photo: Hannes Hautaniemi / Adobe Stock

3. Rastafarian

There are 24 Rastafarians in Portsmouth, a religious movement started in Jamaica in the 1930s.

Photo: Fxquadro / Adobe Stock

4. Heathen

Heathens don't belong to any of the widely-held religions, but do consider themselves to have a religious faith. There are 22 of them in Portsmouth.

Photo: Khunatorn / Adobe Stock

