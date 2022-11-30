2021 Census: How many people practise scientology, satanism and witchcraft in Portsmouth - and more
CHRISTIANITY, Islam and Hinduism are still the most practised religions in Portsmouth, according to Census data.
Figures from the 2021 Census show there are 81,000 Christians in the city, with 10,000 Muslims and 1,500 Hindus. A total of 97,000 people said they were not religious.
But further down the Census list are some religions that might surprise you, and others you may not have heard of before.
Here, The News breaks down some of the lesser-known religious beliefs present in Portsmouth – from Scientology to Satanism.