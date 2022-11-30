CHRISTIANITY, Islam and Hinduism are still the most practised religions in Portsmouth, according to Census data.

Figures from the 2021 Census show there are 81,000 Christians in the city, with 10,000 Muslims and 1,500 Hindus. A total of 97,000 people said they were not religious.

SEE ALSO: Emsworth history teacher thanks brother for saving her life with stem cell transplant at Southampton General Hospital

But further down the Census list are some religions that might surprise you, and others you may not have heard of before.

Here, The News breaks down some of the lesser-known religious beliefs present in Portsmouth – from Scientology to Satanism.

1. Wicca 68 people in Portsmouth are Wiccans - believing the natural world to be the embodiment of spiritual power and harnessing magic. Photo: Sonja Birkelbach / Adobe Stock Photo Sales

2. Satanism 42 people in Portsmouth have put themselves down as Satanists - a religious movement centred around the Devil. Photo: Hannes Hautaniemi / Adobe Stock Photo Sales

3. Rastafarian There are 24 Rastafarians in Portsmouth, a religious movement started in Jamaica in the 1930s. Photo: Fxquadro / Adobe Stock Photo Sales

4. Heathen Heathens don't belong to any of the widely-held religions, but do consider themselves to have a religious faith. There are 22 of them in Portsmouth. Photo: Khunatorn / Adobe Stock Photo Sales