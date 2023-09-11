22 pictures of people enjoying the sunny weather in Portsmouth this weekend - what will the weather be like for the rest of the week?
It was a scorcher this weekend as temperatures hit 30 degrees on Saturday, before cooling down with some showers on Sunday.
Many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the sunshine or soaked up the sun at one of a number of events in and around the city, while others looked for shade.
For the rest of the week the temperatures remain a lot cooler, with highs of 22 degrees tomorrow before remaining at highs of 20 degrees for the rest of the week, followed by some rain next week.
Our photographers were out and about this weekend and captured these scenes:
