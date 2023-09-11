News you can trust since 1877
22 pictures of people enjoying the sunny weather in Portsmouth this weekend - what will the weather be like for the rest of the week?

It was a scorcher this weekend as temperatures hit 30 degrees on Saturday, before cooling down with some showers on Sunday.
By Kelly Brown
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST

Many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the sunshine or soaked up the sun at one of a number of events in and around the city, while others looked for shade.

For the rest of the week the temperatures remain a lot cooler, with highs of 22 degrees tomorrow before remaining at highs of 20 degrees for the rest of the week, followed by some rain next week.

Our photographers were out and about this weekend and captured these scenes:

From left, Logan, 10, Yazmin, 12, and Ellie, 7, in the water off the Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth

1. Summer sunshine

From left, Logan, 10, Yazmin, 12, and Ellie, 7, in the water off the Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Pictured is: Sarah and Robbie Mustcroft from Lee on the Solent at the Thai Food Festival Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-45)

2. Summer sunshine

Pictured is: Sarah and Robbie Mustcroft from Lee on the Solent at the Thai Food Festival Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-45) Photo: Keith Woodland

Rachel and Dominic DeBoo and their children Daniel, 9, left, and Isaac, 7, arrive at Gosport Borough FC. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090923-18)

3. Summer sunshine

Rachel and Dominic DeBoo and their children Daniel, 9, left, and Isaac, 7, arrive at Gosport Borough FC. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090923-18) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Isabella, 11, has fun making a giant soap bubble at a Suicide awareness event in Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090923-06)

4. Summer sunshine

Isabella, 11, has fun making a giant soap bubble at a Suicide awareness event in Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090923-06) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

