It was a scorcher this weekend as temperatures hit 30 degrees on Saturday, before cooling down with some showers on Sunday.

Many people flocked to the beach to enjoy the sunshine or soaked up the sun at one of a number of events in and around the city, while others looked for shade.

For the rest of the week the temperatures remain a lot cooler, with highs of 22 degrees tomorrow before remaining at highs of 20 degrees for the rest of the week, followed by some rain next week.

Our photographers were out and about this weekend and captured these scenes:

1 . Summer sunshine From left, Logan, 10, Yazmin, 12, and Ellie, 7, in the water off the Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Summer sunshine Pictured is: Sarah and Robbie Mustcroft from Lee on the Solent at the Thai Food Festival Picture: Keith Woodland (090921-45) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . Summer sunshine Rachel and Dominic DeBoo and their children Daniel, 9, left, and Isaac, 7, arrive at Gosport Borough FC. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090923-18) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . Summer sunshine Isabella, 11, has fun making a giant soap bubble at a Suicide awareness event in Victoria Park, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 090923-06) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales