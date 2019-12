Bay House School and Sixth form in Gosport held the opening night of their musical production of the Little Shop of Horrors, continuing until December 5. It features a cast of dozens of pupils, singing and dancing to the iconic songs with a live band along and a giant Audrey II puppet on stage. Pictures: Paul Jacobs/PictureExclusive.com

Matt Hammond as Seymour with a baby Audrey II. Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The opening night of their musical production of the Little Shop of Horrors. Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Joe Winkles as Orin the mad dentist. Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

Bobbie Garland as Audrey and Matt Hammond as Seymour. Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more