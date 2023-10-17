24-strong team compete in Great South Run events to raise awareness of Foster Portsmouth

Great South Run entrants Jude and Nikki Cameron, left, and Rob Cooke and Lauren Crockford

Eleven foster carers, five children they care for, five of their birth children, two Portsmouth City Council staff and a supporter all teamed up for the four races on Saturday and Sunday.

Wearing branded running vests, they hoped to raise awareness of Foster Portsmouth and the need for more foster carers from diverse backgrounds to provide a safe home for vulnerable children and young people.

Foster carer Rob Cooke, who ran the 5km, said: "I've been a keen runner for around 10 years. I've completed the Great South Run 10-mile race three times, one of which was for Foster Portsmouth. I prefer shorter runs now… and so do my knees!"

Rob added: "I have loved fostering and would recommend it to anyone who feels they have some spare time. There are so many children who need caring for."

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at PCC, commented: "It was fantastic to see some of the younger members of our fostering community join our Foster Portsmouth Great South Run team this year. It really made for an extra special family atmosphere over the weekend.

"Our team wearing our running vests really helps support us in raising the profile of Foster Portsmouth locally, as well as the need for additional loving foster homes in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.”

PCC's foster carers all share the same commitment and motivation to make a positive difference to a child’s life. This could be a short or long-term arrangement until they're ready to live independently or be reunited with family, support for unaccompanied children seeking asylum or children with a disability, supported lodgings to develop their independent living skills, a parent and baby placement, or respite care.

Foster carer David Holmes said: "The Great South Run is an amazing event and I ran in Foster Portsmouth colours again this year to raise awareness of the need for foster carers within the city.

"My wife and I have been doing respite and short-term fostering for just under two years now and have found it to be a very rewarding experience, opening our home to young people in need."

Foster Portsmouth needs more foster carers from diverse backgrounds to reflect the children and young people PCC look after. Anyone aged 21+ with a spare bedroom can foster, regardless of their age, gender, faith, ethnicity, sexuality, marital or work status, or whether they rent or own their own home.

It was a family affair for foster carer Nikki Cameron, who ran the 5k with her son Jude. Her husband Steve ran the 10-mile race, and two more children in the family ran the junior and mini race.

Clare Maker, who will be celebrating her third anniversary as a PCC respite and short-term foster carer this month, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the run, which I didn’t expect to, and beat my time from two years ago by about 15 minutes.”

Foster carers receive local training and 24/7 support, including through a pioneering Mockingbird Family Model support network and mentoring scheme, discounts and benefits, and competitive fees and allowances.