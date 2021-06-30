26 photos capture the scenes in Southsea pubs as fans celebrated England's win over Germany
There were jubilent scenes across Portsmouth as England triumphed over Germany in the Euros.
The Three Lions secured a place in the quarter final of the tournament with a 2-0 victory at Wembley on Tuesday.
Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were on the score sheet as England secured their first ever win in 90 minutes at the Euro tournament.
Fans excitedly celebrated the victory at pubs up and down the city on Tuesday evening.
Footie lover Nicky Fairhurst, 43,who watched the match at The Kings pub in Albert Road, Southsea said: 'That feeling when that first goal was scored for England was absolutely amazing.
'We've really enjoyed the whole match. It's so nice to be properly out in a pub.'
See our best photos from pubs on Tuesday evening.