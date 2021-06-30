The Three Lions secured a place in the quarter final of the tournament with a 2-0 victory at Wembley on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were on the score sheet as England secured their first ever win in 90 minutes at the Euro tournament.

Fans excitedly celebrated the victory at pubs up and down the city on Tuesday evening.

Footie lover Nicky Fairhurst, 43,who watched the match at The Kings pub in Albert Road, Southsea said: 'That feeling when that first goal was scored for England was absolutely amazing.

'We've really enjoyed the whole match. It's so nice to be properly out in a pub.'

See our best photos from pubs on Tuesday evening.

1. The Kings England fans watch England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euros 2020. Fans pictured in The Kings pub. Jack Ryves, George Champion, James Evans, James Cornelius, James Christer. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin Buy photo

2. The Honest Politicia England fans watch England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euros 2020. Fans pictured in the Honest Politician pub. Luke Stallard and Louren O'Neill. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin Buy photo

3. The Honest Politician England fans watch England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euros 2020. Fans pictured in the Honest Politician pub. Steve Doughty, Wendy Doughty and Callum Brooks. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin Buy photo

4. The Honest Politician England fans watch England beat Germany 2-0 in the Euros 2020. Fans pictured in the Honest Politician pub. Tom Pottle, Ellie Harrison, Henna Tank and Siraaj KHurram. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin Buy photo