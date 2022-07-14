28 staff members from a Cosham company will brave the Spinnaker Tower to raise funds for 'wonderful' Rowans Hospice

This Sunday, July 17, a team of 28 from KINTO UK will brave a 100-metre abseil down the Spinnaker Tower to raise money for Rowans Hospice.

The group hopes to hit a target of £5,600, and with its Just Giving currently standing at £4,303 they are well on their way.

KINTO UK, based at Lakeside North Harbour, is a fleet management, leasing and mobility company owned by Toyota.

Some members of the 28-strong team from KINTO UK taking part in the abseil.

The team are fundraising individually, as well as together, hosting events such as a summer tombola and cake sales at the office.

As one of KINTO UK’s chosen corporate charities, Rowans Hospice was picked by the staff as a local cause which has offered comfort to many of their families.

One person taking part is Brooke Sanderson. She said: ‘I love a good challenge and I couldn’t think of a better cause! The Rowans took great care of my nan in her final days, and I will forever be grateful.’

Split across two chosen charities, Rowans Hospice and Muscular Dystrophy UK, KINTO UK has set a target of £12,000 to raise this calendar year.

Beth Jones is taking part in memory of her grandad Roy, who was cared for by the Rowans Hospice.

‘I'm so thankful for what they do,’ she said

KINTO UK CEO Matthew Rumble who is running the Great South Run, has even agreed to do it in fancy dress if the company reaches £10,000 by end of September.

Joseph Rabbetts said: ‘Rowans Hospice has been there for so many of our families and friends in the Portsmouth area for such a long time.’

‘With everything we’ve all been through in the last 2 years, doing something as a team to help such a good cause is great opportunity to show what we can achieve when we all band together,’ added Matthew Orme.

KINTO UK has also arranged volunteering days with Rowans for staff to take part in and plan to take part in the Chiltern 50 Ultra Challenge, in September.