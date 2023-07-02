News you can trust since 1877
32 pictures from the Bedhampton Summer Show

Fun in the sun was has by families who flocked to the fantastic Bedhampton Summer Show on Saturday (July 1).
By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

The free event took place on Bidbury Mead, starting with a family picnic, and featured children’s novelty races, clown and circus skills workshops, family tug of war, and the ever popular Aziza Dance Group as well as stalls and face painting.

There was also musical entertainment from the Portsmouth City Band and representatives from Hampshire Police also came along to engage with the local community.

Families enjoying the entertainment with lots for children to take part in

Bedhampton Summer Show

Families enjoying the entertainment with lots for children to take part in Photo: Alex Shute


The Doolan Family from Widley

Bedhampton Summer Show

The Doolan Family from Widley Photo: Alex Shute


Police were at the event to engage with the community

Bedhampton Summer Show

Police were at the event to engage with the community Photo: Alex Shute


Huge queues formed for tea and coffee Photos by Alex Shute

Bedhampton Summer Show

Huge queues formed for tea and coffee Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute


