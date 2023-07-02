32 pictures from the Bedhampton Summer Show
Fun in the sun was has by families who flocked to the fantastic Bedhampton Summer Show on Saturday (July 1).
The free event took place on Bidbury Mead, starting with a family picnic, and featured children’s novelty races, clown and circus skills workshops, family tug of war, and the ever popular Aziza Dance Group as well as stalls and face painting.
There was also musical entertainment from the Portsmouth City Band and representatives from Hampshire Police also came along to engage with the local community.
