With this evolution we have had to say goodbye to many favourites from shops to nightclubs and even the Tricorn. Here are 32 things you can no longer do in Portsmouth.

1. Get a pick and mix from Woolworths Who didn't love loading up on sweets on your trip to Woolies as a kid?!

2. Go to Victorious Festival at the Dockyard It is the big music festival in the city and takes over Southsea, but when it started it took place in the Historic Dockyard near HMS Victory.

3. Rent films from Blockbusters In the days before Netflix this was the way you had to go if you wanted to rent VHS films to watch on a night. Now the company no longer exists.

4. Get party supplies from U-Need-Us This one still hurts, sadly this iconic city centre shop closed earlier this year.

