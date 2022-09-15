News you can trust since 1877
32-year-old Hampshire woman who went missing has been found, police say

A 32-year-old woman who want missing earlier today, sparking concerns for her welfare, has been found.

By Chris Broom
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:10 pm

Jade Bellard was previously last seen at around 6.05pm today at an address in Southampton.

Following extensive enquires to locate Jade the police put out an appeal for help in finding her.

They have now announced that she has been found and is safe.

Jade Bellard has been found

Official advice from Hampshire Constabulary says you do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing – it is not wasting police time.