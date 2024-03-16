The black tie ceremony took place at Portsmouth Guildhall yesterday evening and honoured successful females who make a positive impact in the local community.
Money was raised at the event for Endometriosis South Coast, a local charity which supports woman with Endometriosis and Adenomyosis.
The Fabulous Josh, TamBam and Luna Acrobatics and Aerial arts entertained the guests during the ceremony. Visitors were treated to a welcome drinks reception when they arrived at 6pm.
Award winners received honours across several categories, supporting the local community in different areas. Here are 34 pictures from the ceremony.