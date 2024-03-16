34 fabulous pictures of community heroes and entertainment at The Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards

Community heroes were honoured at the Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Mar 2024, 14:34 GMT

The black tie ceremony took place at Portsmouth Guildhall yesterday evening and honoured successful females who make a positive impact in the local community.

Money was raised at the event for Endometriosis South Coast, a local charity which supports woman with Endometriosis and Adenomyosis.

The Fabulous Josh, TamBam and Luna Acrobatics and Aerial arts entertained the guests during the ceremony. Visitors were treated to a welcome drinks reception when they arrived at 6pm.

Award winners received honours across several categories, supporting the local community in different areas. Here are 34 pictures from the ceremony.

Guests enjoying a welcome drinks reception at The Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2024

1. Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards

Guests enjoying a welcome drinks reception at The Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2024 Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales
Hosts, The Fabulous Josh and TaamBam, open the 2024 ceremony.

2. Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards

Hosts, The Fabulous Josh and TaamBam, open the 2024 ceremony. Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales
Luna Acrobatics and Aerial arts entertain the guests at The Inspirational Women Of Portsmouth Awards 2024

3. Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards

Luna Acrobatics and Aerial arts entertain the guests at The Inspirational Women Of Portsmouth Awards 2024 Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales
Guests enjoying a welcome drinks reception at The Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2024

4. Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards

Guests enjoying a welcome drinks reception at The Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards 2024 Photo: Emma Terracciano

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Endometriosis