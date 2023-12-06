News you can trust since 1877
34 festive pictures of Wickham's Christmas fayre and lights switch on

A festive weekend in Wickham saw a Christmas Fayre and the switching on of the Christmas lights dazzle visitors.
By Joe Williams
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 16:19 GMT

Family and friends gathered in the Hampshire village for a day of festive treats, live music, face painting and local goods.

Pictures by Keith Woodland.

Santa and friends at the Wickham Christmas lights switch on and fayre

1. Wickham Christmas lights switch on and fayre

Santa and friends at the Wickham Christmas lights switch on and fayre Photo: Keith Woodland

A good crowd gathered in the square to the see the Wickham Christmas lights switch on

2. Wickham Christmas fayre and lights switch on

A good crowd gathered in the square to the see the Wickham Christmas lights switch on Photo: Keith Woodland

Lexie McLaverty, 7 visits Santa in his grotto at the Wickham Christmas lights switch on and fayre

3. Wickham Christmas lights switch on and fayre

Lexie McLaverty, 7 visits Santa in his grotto at the Wickham Christmas lights switch on and fayre Photo: Keith Woodland

Ginny and Phoebe Smith raising money for the Wickham Community Centre at the Wickham Christmas light switch on and fayre

4. Wickham Christmas lights switch on and fayre

Ginny and Phoebe Smith raising money for the Wickham Community Centre at the Wickham Christmas light switch on and fayre Photo: Keith Woodland

