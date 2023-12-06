A festive weekend in Wickham saw a Christmas Fayre and the switching on of the Christmas lights dazzle visitors.
Family and friends gathered in the Hampshire village for a day of festive treats, live music, face painting and local goods.
Santa and friends at the Wickham Christmas lights switch on and fayre Photo: Keith Woodland
A good crowd gathered in the square to the see the Wickham Christmas lights switch on Photo: Keith Woodland
Lexie McLaverty, 7 visits Santa in his grotto at the Wickham Christmas lights switch on and fayre Photo: Keith Woodland
Ginny and Phoebe Smith raising money for the Wickham Community Centre at the Wickham Christmas light switch on and fayre Photo: Keith Woodland