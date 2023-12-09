News you can trust since 1877
37 pictures as The News’ carol service returns on Friday night with special guests

The News’ carol service returned on Friday night.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Dec 2023, 17:27 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 17:29 GMT

The annual carol service returned at St Mary's Church, Fratton Road, with appearances from Pompey manager John Mousinho, New Theatre Royal panto stars and Pompey mascot Nelson.

See our gallery of the festive occasion.

Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho and Pompey mascot Nelson. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-78)

1. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton

Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho and Pompey mascot Nelson. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-78) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

School choir with Christingles. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-67)

2. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton

School choir with Christingles. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-67) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

From left, Michael Leslie, Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho, Mr Leslie's children Bella, 7, and Jacob, 6, with family friend Ellie, 7. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-81)

3. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton

From left, Michael Leslie, Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho, Mr Leslie's children Bella, 7, and Jacob, 6, with family friend Ellie, 7. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-81) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The News' Publishing Editor Mark Waldron thanks the children, the parents and families in the congregation, and the church for their support. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-76)

4. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton

The News' Publishing Editor Mark Waldron thanks the children, the parents and families in the congregation, and the church for their support. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-76) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

