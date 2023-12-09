37 pictures as The News’ carol service returns on Friday night with special guests

The News’ carol service returned on Friday night.
See our gallery of the festive occasion.
Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho and Pompey mascot Nelson. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-78) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
School choir with Christingles. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-67) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
From left, Michael Leslie, Portsmouth FC manager John Mousinho, Mr Leslie's children Bella, 7, and Jacob, 6, with family friend Ellie, 7. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-81) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
The News' Publishing Editor Mark Waldron thanks the children, the parents and families in the congregation, and the church for their support. The News Carol Service, St Mary's Church, Fratton, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 081223-76) Photo: Chris Moorhouse