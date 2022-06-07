Richard Wilson (84) and Ann Wilson (75) at the Portsmouth Cathedral street party. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

38 great pictures from in and around Portsmouth during the Sunday celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022

Do you feature in one of these fabulous images from the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations?

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 5:05 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 5:06 pm

Featured are Jubilee celebrations at King George V Playing Fields, Cosham, Havelock Road, Northgate Avenue, Fifth Street, Compton Road, Meon Road, Locarno Road, Marmion Avenue, Widley Road, Longmead Gardens, Freestone Road, Duncan Road, Portsmouth Cathedral and Carmarthen Ave.

The images are available to purchase here or call photosales on 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected]

1. Portsmouth Platinum Jubilee Sunday

Anthony Cane (Dean of Portsmouth, centre) with Susan Hill and Gurbinder Kalirai at the Portsmouth Cathedral street party. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth Platinum Jubilee Sunday

The jubilee street party at Portsmouth Cathedral. Pictured: Philip Hill (82), John Vincent (76), Wendy Hill, Nigel Gauntlett (81) and Jackie Gauntlett. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth Platinum Jubilee Sunday

The jubilee street party at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth Platinum Jubilee Sunday

The Jubilee street party at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)

Photo: The News archive

Photo Sales
PortsmouthQueen
Next Page
Page 1 of 10