Featured are Jubilee celebrations at King George V Playing Fields, Cosham, Havelock Road, Northgate Avenue, Fifth Street, Compton Road, Meon Road, Locarno Road, Marmion Avenue, Widley Road, Longmead Gardens, Freestone Road, Duncan Road, Portsmouth Cathedral and Carmarthen Ave.
1. Portsmouth Platinum Jubilee Sunday
Anthony Cane (Dean of Portsmouth, centre) with Susan Hill and Gurbinder Kalirai at the Portsmouth Cathedral street party. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)
Photo: The News archive
2. Portsmouth Platinum Jubilee Sunday
The jubilee street party at Portsmouth Cathedral. Pictured: Philip Hill (82), John Vincent (76), Wendy Hill, Nigel Gauntlett (81) and Jackie Gauntlett. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)
Photo: The News archive
3. Portsmouth Platinum Jubilee Sunday
The jubilee street party at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)
Photo: The News archive
4. Portsmouth Platinum Jubilee Sunday
The Jubilee street party at Portsmouth Cathedral. Picture: Mike Cooter (050622)
Photo: The News archive