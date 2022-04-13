50 Fareham Bootcamp members climb the highest peak in South Wales for Ukraine

50 members of Bootcamp UK in Portsmouth climbed Pen-y-Fan, the highest peak in South Wales, on March 19 and raised £1,808 for British-Ukrainian Aid.

Since the Russian invasion in February, the charity has supported people suffering from the war in Ukraine, including the wounded, orphaned children, the elderly and internally displaced people and refugees.

The group of 50, ranging from 18 to 72 years of age, climbed the 14-mile peak in two hours, with 14 members carrying on to complete the SAS Fan Dance selection route with 20kg on their back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

50 members of Fareham's Bootcamp UK climbed Pen-y-Fan to raise money for Ukraine aid.

The infamous 24km route is part of the fitness and navigation phase of the selection process for the United Kingdom's Special Forces.

Laura Grimwood, 35, helped organise the fundraiser and was one of the 14 to complete the SAS route.

She said: ‘We decided to make it harder by doing the SAS route and get as many people involved so that we could raise the money.

50 members of Fareham's Bootcamp UK climbed Pen-y-Fan to raise money for Ukraine aid.

‘There are so many people in Ukraine walking with all their belongings to escape the war, that actually 20kg in a rucksack didn’t seem that much when people are carrying their dogs and whole lives on their back.’

Bootcamp UK meets every day at various locations over Portsmouth including Fareham, Waterlooville and Chichester.

Laura, from Stubbington, has been a member of Fareham Bootcamp UK since she first joined in lockdown 2020, and said the team spirit on the day was ‘amazing’.

‘The fourteen of us stuck together and got everyone back up and back down,’ she said.

50 members of Fareham's Bootcamp UK climbed Pen-y-Fan to raise money for Ukraine aid.

The group, run by ex-military personal trainer Peter Lines, managed to complete the route in 6 hours.

‘I moved to the area during lockdown, it was really difficult to meet people, so I was able to make friends as we were able to meet outside,’ she said.

‘I’ve managed to get really fit and do some crazy things.’

The Fareham group are keen fundraisers and are already planning their next Bootcamp Boxing night on April 26, in aid of the mental health charity, Combat Stress.

50 members of Fareham's Bootcamp UK climbed Pen-y-Fan to raise money for Ukraine aid.