7 worst doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Portsmouth area

NHS patients across Portsmouth have mixed experiences when booking appointments with their local GP, new figures reveal.

The annual GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country what they think the care they receive from their GP surgery. One of the questions asked about their satisfaction with the overall appointment booking process.

Around half (54%) of respondents across England said that they had an overall ‘good’ experience of booking an appointment - a 1.8 percentage point drop from the previous year’s figures and the lowest percentage since the survey began in its current form in 2018.

READ NOW: Best GPs

More than a quarter of respondents (28%) said they had a ‘poor’ experience, the highest in six years, while 18% said it was ‘neither good nor poor’.

The survey took place between January and April 2023, with 760,000 patients responding - 29% of those invited to participate.

Patients were able to say whether their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ or ‘very poor’ or ‘fairly poor’. For the purpose of this analysis the ‘very good’ and ‘fairly good’ responses have been combined, as have the ‘very poor’ and ‘fairly poor’ responses.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re committed to increasing capacity so GP practices can offer more appointments from more staff than ever before.

“Appointments are already on the rise, and we recently announced £240 million of support to practices across the UK to embrace the latest technology, tackle the 8am rush and make it easier for patients to see their GP.”

Here we reveal the Portsmouth area GP surgeries that patients said were the worst for booking an appointment.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience of booking an appointment as poor. Surgeries with multiple branches are listed under the name of their lead surgery.

1 . Screenshot 2023-07-28 125415.jpg At Mean Health Practice in Fareham, 69% of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was poor. Pic Google Photo: Mean Health Practice Photo Sales

2 . North Harbour Medical Group At North Harbour Medical Group in Vectis Way, Cosham, 52% of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was poor. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Gudgeheath Lane Surgery At Gudgeheath Lane Surgery in Gudge Heath Lane, 46% of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was poor. Photo: Anthony Devlin Photo Sales

4 . Bridgemary Medical Centre At Bridgemary Medical Centre in Gregson Avenue, 43% of patients surveyed said their experience of booking appointments was poor. Picture: Sarah Standing (120819-2916) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales