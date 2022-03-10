Portsmouth 70K ultramarathon just one of the events included on an interactive map to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities

Revellers are being asked to add their own public events and street parties to an interactive map of festivities taking place in tribute to the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Some 320 events and 517 street parties or private gatherings have been uploaded so far, ranging from beacon lighting and picnics to vintage tea dances, family fun days and the endurance event.

The monarch’s Platinum Jubilee is being commemorated with a special four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo dated 14/10/19 of Queen Elizabeth II returning to Buckingham Palace, London, in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, having delivered the Queen's Speech. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being marked with a special four day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has urged people to share their plans and submit them to the map, or use it to find out about nearby events.

The national commemorations in London include Trooping the Colour, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and a pop concert at Buckingham Palace.

The map also reveals a host of events further afield.

The Platinum Jubilee 70K Ultra is being hosted by Believe and Achieve Events – Run Pompey on June 5.

Competitors can choose between a 70km run, shorter runs or a multi-sport 20km run, 5km kayak and 45km bike ride, and will receive a Jubilee medal at the finish line.

On June 5, 70 British cars – one from each year of the Queen’s reign – will be travelling 70 miles through Cornwall from Bodmin to Penzance, in a social classic car run organised by the Rotary Club of Bodmin. The earliest car will be a 1952 MG TD and the latest a 2022 electric Jaguar.

In Whitby in North Yorkshire, the Hetty & Betty Ballroom will host an afternoon tea with vintage singers on June 3, while there will be a Jubilee celebration on College Green in Bristol on June 5, hosted by Bristol Cathedral and community groups.

The map of Jubilee events can be found at platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron