75 trees to be planted in Portsmouth to commemorate D-Day anniversary

TREES will be planted this weekend to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

On June 6, 1944, allied forces landed in France for the largest seaborne assault in history – with thousands of service personnel setting sail from Portsmouth.

Earlier in the year, the official D-Day 75 commemorations were held in Portsmouth, bringing Her Majesty the Queen, US President Donald Trump and Normandy veterans to Southsea seafront.

Now, the city is taking a step to create another permanent tribute to those who lost their lives in the operation.

On Saturday, November 16, 75 trees will be planed at Port Solent in tribute to allied assault.

The tree planting is a joint venture between the Tree Council, Portsmouth City Council and Portsmouth and Southsea Tree Wardens.

Trees will be planted in the field opposite the far car park, with plans to get 75 volunteers involved – one per tree.

Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, a former Second Sea Lord and Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr David Fuller will be attending, alongside the Pompey Pals and Portsmouth Roller Wenches.

All are welcome to attend, with volunteers asked to meet at 12.30pm for a 1pm start.